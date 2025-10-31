Kamloops News

Road closure, detour in place due to guardrail repairs on Highway 1 flyover

Highway detour in place

Photo: File photo A construction sign.

A closure and highway detour will be in place in East Kamloops over Thursday night as the Ministry of Transportation and Transit conducts repairs.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the ministry will be repairing a guardrail at the Exit 374 flyover on the Trans-Canada Highway — the overpass that takes eastbound drivers off Highway 1 and sends them toward Sun Rivers.

The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“General traffic will be detoured through Valleyview and will turn back at Vicars Road,” the post reads.

“Commercial traffic will detour to Kokanee Way and turn back towards Highway 5.”

Drivers are asked to obey signage and detour information.