Kamloops News

Kamloops pharmacist who flouted disciplinary measures suspended for four months

Pharmacist ordered off job

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - A pharmacist separates pills.

A Kamloops pharmacist who engaged in “dishonourable conduct” that included falsifying a document is now serving a suspension until December.

David Cory Zucker reached a consent agreement with the College of Pharmacists of B.C. that took effect on Aug. 6, but the details of the case were not published on the college’s website until recently.

According to an online summary of the agreement, Zucker entered into two peace bonds in 2022 and 2024 connected to allegations he caused fear to persons or property.

The 2024 peace bond relates to an incident from July of 2024, when Zucker caused his former partner fear over a two-day period while they were breaking up. Court heard he threw himself on top of her vehicle in an attempt to stop her from leaving, and later followed her in his vehicle to get her attention.

The college determined Zucker’s criminal charges and the resulting peace bonds affected his suitability to work as a pharmacist, displaying poor judgment, a lack of self-control and the capacity for violent acts.

Zucker failed to report his criminal charges to the college as required during annual registration renewal processes in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and he breached the terms of a consent agreement previously entered into with the college.

According to the summary, Zucker also obstructed the investigation into his misconduct by submitting false information in a written statement.

He has now consented to a fine of $2,500 and received a 120-day suspension — in effect until Dec. 3. He must also pass an ethics course for healthcare professionals within 180 days and is receiving a letter of reprimand.

According to the college’s inquiry committee, the rationale for the suspension was that Zucker demonstrated persistent disregard for his professional obligations, evidenced by a lack of honesty related to obstructing the investigation, failing to report criminal charges on registration renewals and breaching the terms of the previous signed consent agreement.

“Therefore, the Inquiry Committee categorized the conduct as unprofessional, dishonourable and unbecoming of a member,” the college’s decision reads.

Zucker's LinkedIn page shows he worked most recently as a clinical pharmacist for Interior Health.

The inquiry committee said it considered the terms of this current consent agreement necessary to protect the public and to send a message of deterrence.