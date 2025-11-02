Kamloops News

TRU Foundation's second annual Winter's Ball will raise funds for student financial aid

Raising funds for student aid

Photo: TRU The TRU Foundation Gala rallied support for research in wildfire studies in 2024 and will put a spotlight on donor-funded entrance awards when it returns on Nov. 15.

A winter gala will be held on Thompson Rivers University's campus next month in order to raise funds that will go towards providing students financial aid.

The TRU Foundation Gala has been held for more than 30 years, and organizers say over the decades attendees have donated millions to provide financial aid for students.

The Second Annual Winter’s Ball will be held in the Grand Hall at the TRU Conference Centre on Nov. 15. Inspired by The Nutcracker, the event will feature a dinner, live music by The Phonix and dancing.

Attendees will also have plenty of opportunities to donate through silent auctions, games, raffles and a live Fund-a-Need auction in support of entrance awards for new TRU students.

“I got involved with the TRU Foundation because I'm a proud TRU alum, and as a sessional instructor, I work with students every day. I see their limitless potential, and I also see the very real needs they face in order to achieve that potential,” said TRU Foundation president Mack Kanigan.

“I’m passionate about doing everything I can to help eliminate barriers to education.”

Last year’s gala raised $235,000 for student support, including $81,000 raised through Fund-a-Need to back field research by graduate students in wildfire studies.

Over the 2024-25 fiscal year, the foundation dispersed $2.5 million from donors to more than 1,000 students.

"As a full-time student, it’s really hard to work and my job has hours that are unpredictable," said 2023 Bachelor of Tourism Management graduate Grace Schranz.

"Having a little bit of extra support is a huge relief."

Tickets to the gala can be purchased online, and any businesses interested in sponsoring the event or donation an item for auction are asked to email [email protected].