Kamloops News

No badges, police uniforms while on bail for Merritt Mountie facing serious charges

Cop had two dozen guns

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - An RCMP SUV

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

Court documents are shedding new light on serious charges laid Thursday against a Merritt RCMP constable accused of "misappropriating" 15 firearms, and the arsenal of more than two dozen guns police say they found in his possession.

RCMP Const. David Paul Feller, 38, is facing two counts of possessing firearms obtained through the commission of an offence, as well as charges of breach of trust by a public officer and four additional firearms offences.

The charges were laid on Thursday, but the offences are alleged to have taken place years ago. The breach of trust charge covers a window of time between 2020 and 2023, alleging Feller "misappropriated" 15 guns in connection with his work as a police officer. The rest of the charges date to May of 2023.

Details about the allegations are protected by a court-ordered publication ban, but the guns Feller is alleged to have been found in possession of are listed on his charging document.

The indictment charging Feller lists 26 different firearms. All of them were previously legal to possess, but Feller is alleged to have known that 15 were stolen.

According to the indictment, police found 20 guns in Feller’s possession in Merritt on May 19, 2023, and another two in Kamloops. He is also accused of illegally storing four guns in Kamloops and another two in Merritt.

According to Mounties, Feller is suspended with pay.

“Immediately upon learning of the circumstances, a thorough investigation was undertaken by a specialized unit within BC RCMP headquarters,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet. “A parallel code of conduct investigation was also initiated and remains ongoing."

Feller was granted bail following a hearing on Thursday afternoon in Kamloops provincial court. He is due back in court on Tuesday in Merritt, where he is scheduled to stand trial on a string of domestic violence charges.

His next appearance on the charges laid Thursday is set for Nov. 18.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:28 p.m.

An RCMP constable facing serious criminal charges will be barred from having any police badges, uniforms or equipment on him while free on bail.

Merritt RCMP Const. David Paul Feller is facing two counts of possessing firearms obtained through the commission of an offence, as well as charges of breach of trust by a public officer and four additional firearms offences.

The 38-year-old was charged on Thursday, but the offences are alleged to have taken place years ago. The breach of trust charge stems from an incident alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2023, and the remaining charges date to May 18, 2023.

One of the stolen firearms offences is alleged to have taken place in Kamloops. Everything else is alleged to have happened in Merritt.

A court-ordered publication ban covers the evidence heard at Feller’s bail hearing on Thursday, but he was granted bail. Conditions include terms prohibiting Feller from possessing any police badges, uniforms, tools or equipment, or keys to RCMP facilities. He will also be barred from possessing weapons.

The judge ordered Feller turn over his passport to Kamloops Mounties. He will not be allowed to leave B.C. while on bail.

Feller is also facing domestic violence charges stemming from alleged incidents in Merritt in 2020 and 2021. His trial on those charges — assault causing bodily harm, assault by choking, five counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats and two firearms charges — is slated to get underway in Merritt on Tuesday.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the new charges were approved by an experienced prosecutor who has no connection with Feller.

Castanet has asked police for information about Feller’s duty status. This story will be updated if more becomes known.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information about how many firearms Feller is alleged to have possessed knowing they were obtained through the commission of a criminal offence.