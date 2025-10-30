Kamloops News

No damage after campfire burns outside Kamloops elementary school

Campfire outside classroom

A campfire was discovered outside Marion Schilling elementary on Thursday morning when staff arrived for the start of the school day, and police are now investigating.

In a letter to parents, principal Claire Sullivan said the fire did not cause any damage to the building and students and staff were safe to attend class.

“The RCMP have been notified and the mess has been cleaned up,” the letter reads. “In light of recent events at Westmount elementary, this incident can be upsetting to students and should your child need any additional supports with questions that may come up, please contact the office.”

A suspicious fire was discovered on the roof of Westmount elementary last week, damaging the building to the point where students and staff have been temporarily moved to three different schools. The investigation is ongoing, but the Westmount blaze is believed to have been set intentionally.

Chelsea Isenor, director of communications for School District 73, told Castanet Kamloops school staff noticed evidence of a fire outside the school on the pavement near one of the classroom doors.

"The principal informed district staff and reported the incident to the RCMP right away," Isenor said.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Kamloops RCMP for comment.