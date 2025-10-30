Kamloops News

Environment Canada calls for gusty winds, little rain on Halloween in Kamloops

Windy Halloween forecast

Photo: Pexels / Charles Parker Environment Canada doesn't expect much rain will fall in Kamloops this Halloween.

Environment Canada says Kamloops should expect a windy Halloween, but trick-or-treaters likely won't have their fun dampened by rain.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said B.C. is expected to see a storm arrive from the west on Friday.

“Mainly for the coast, so the Interior may just be gusty winds or maybe a few showers,” he said.

Winds are expected to reach 30 km/h, and could gust up to 50 km/h.

“It’s the same kind of flow that’s bringing the precipitation, but the precipitation doesn’t reach the Interior — instead you’re going to get some wind,” Lee said.

Cloudy skies are expected throughout much of the day, with a daytime high of 9 C and a low of 8 C. Lee said the overcast skies are forecast to help keep overnight temperatures warmer than usual.

“Because the cloud will kind of keep the heat in,” he said.

Cloudy skies, a high of 12 C and a 40 per cent of showers are in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the low single digits expected into next week.