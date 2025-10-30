Environment Canada calls for gusty winds, little rain on Halloween in Kamloops
Windy Halloween forecast
Environment Canada says Kamloops should expect a windy Halloween, but trick-or-treaters likely won't have their fun dampened by rain.
Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said B.C. is expected to see a storm arrive from the west on Friday.
“Mainly for the coast, so the Interior may just be gusty winds or maybe a few showers,” he said.
Winds are expected to reach 30 km/h, and could gust up to 50 km/h.
“It’s the same kind of flow that’s bringing the precipitation, but the precipitation doesn’t reach the Interior — instead you’re going to get some wind,” Lee said.
Cloudy skies are expected throughout much of the day, with a daytime high of 9 C and a low of 8 C. Lee said the overcast skies are forecast to help keep overnight temperatures warmer than usual.
“Because the cloud will kind of keep the heat in,” he said.
Cloudy skies, a high of 12 C and a 40 per cent of showers are in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the low single digits expected into next week.
More Kamloops News
- Kindest community chosenPeachland - 11:28 am
- Feds push back on AlbertaCanada - 11:01 am
- Suncor output breaks recordBusiness - 11:01 am
- Food security in B.C.Writer's Bloc - 11:00 am
- Special envoys eliminatedCanada - 10:59 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$648,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tuna Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate