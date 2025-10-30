Kamloops News

Coquihalla Highway cleared after air ambulance lands

Air ambulance on highway

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 southbound at Mine Creek Road, looking south.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The air ambulance has now taken off and the highway is clear.

Drivers should expect delays while the backlog of traffic clears.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

Traffic is stopped Thursday morning on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt due to a crash.

DriveBC reported just before 10 a.m. that an air ambulance landed on the highway, about 20 kilometres north of the summit.

The incident has stopped traffic but the notice says the highway would reopen when the aircraft departs.

Social media reports indicate that a vehicle crashed off the highway, prompting the emergency response.

DriveBC webcams show bare pavement on the highway in the area.