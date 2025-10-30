Kamloops News
Coquihalla Highway cleared after air ambulance lands
Air ambulance on highway
Photo: DriveBC
Highway 5 southbound at Mine Creek Road, looking south.
UPDATE 11 a.m.
The air ambulance has now taken off and the highway is clear.
Drivers should expect delays while the backlog of traffic clears.
ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.
Traffic is stopped Thursday morning on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt due to a crash.
DriveBC reported just before 10 a.m. that an air ambulance landed on the highway, about 20 kilometres north of the summit.
The incident has stopped traffic but the notice says the highway would reopen when the aircraft departs.
Social media reports indicate that a vehicle crashed off the highway, prompting the emergency response.
DriveBC webcams show bare pavement on the highway in the area.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Tory MP heads to the U.S.Canada - 10:12 am
- Feds missing from the tableBC - 10:06 am
- RCMP surround homeKelowna - 10:04 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- West Kelowna man foundWest Kelowna - 9:10 am
Real Estate
2529 Thacker Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tuna Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net