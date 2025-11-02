Kamloops News

Construction of Sníne elementary school on schedule, as SD73 eyes secondary school pressures

New school on schedule

Photo: Josh Dawson Construction of Sníne Elementary School is well underway in Pineview Valley,. This picture was taken on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Work on the Kamloops-Thompson school district’s first new elementary school in more than two decades is on schedule to open in time for next school year.

SD73 began construction on Sníne Elementary School last summer, marking the first time the district has broken ground on a new school in more than 20 years.

Harold Cull, the district's secretary treasurer, said construction is on budget and on schedule.

“We’re still looking for kind of a spring completion to be able to get ready and open those doors in September,” he said.

The board of education approved a swath of catchment changes last May to level out space pressures in elementary schools on the city’s south shore and nearby communities when the school opens.

Sníne is expected to open at 66 per cent capacity.

High school needed, too

The catchment changes will also move some South Kamloops Secondary students to Sa-Hali secondary, expected to worsen overcapacity issues at Sa-Hali.

Board chair Heather Grieve said neither South Kamloops or Sa-Hali have space, which is why a new high school in Aberdeen is at the top of the district’s list of capital priorities. She said that school is still years away.

But with some elementary schools in the area over 120 per cent capacity, Grieve said a large cohort of students will be entering high schools in the southwest sector in the coming years, even if district enrolment continues to flatten or decline further.

“We need a plan to deal with that influx,” she said.

Grieve said board chairs throughout the province had the opportunity to meet with BC’s minister of infrastructure Bowinn Ma last February to discuss investments the province is eyeing into modular expansions.

Cost savings eyed

SD73 began investigating feasibility of using prefabricated school additions over the summer.

“Part of the consideration of that conversation is whether or not there would actually be multi purpose space as well, more than just classrooms,” Grieve said.

“Because we know that adding additional classrooms doesn’t make up for library, gymnasium, things like that.”

She said the district would continue to push for a new secondary school in Aberdeen, but SD73 may need to pivot to consider using prefabricated additions to handle the number of students.

The school district received provincial funding approval to purchase land for the new high school in 2024. The new school was a point of advocacy for city council at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria last September.