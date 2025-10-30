Kamloops News

Wildsafe BC says raccoon activity in Kamloops has 'increased significantly'

'Trash pandas' on the rise

Photo: Shutterstock A raccoon peers into the camera.

Masked culprits have been spotted in Kamloops, digging up lawns and foraging through garbage carts — and experts say the impact of these raccoons, relative newcomers to the city, will only become more noticeable as the animal population grows.

Ash Stewart, Kamloops Wildsafe BC Community Coordinator, said these nocturnal creatures thrive in urban environment where food sources are easily available — and this fall has been no exception.

“This season, raccoon activity has increased significantly. Reports include raccoons entering yards, tearing up lawns, raiding bird feeders, breaking into sheds, rummaging through garbage, and more,” Stewart said in an emailed statement.

“As they continue to spread, their impact in Kamloops is becoming more noticeable.”

While raccoons are a common sight in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, they were first spotted in Kamloops just a couple of decades ago, in 1999.

Stewart said Kamloops now has an “established breeding population of raccoons” which find shelter in sheds, decks, attics, crawl spaces and abandoned buildings.

“Easy food rewards and access to shelter provide ideal locations for nesting and raising their young,” she said.

No one keeping track

Dr. Karl Larsen, an animal ecologist at Thompson Rivers University, said it’s difficult to know how sizeable the raccoon population has become in Kamloops because, to his knowledge, no one is officially tracking or monitoring it.

There are only 11 Kamloops raccoon sightings logged on the crowdsourced wildlife identification website iNaturalist, and nine of these entries are from 2024 or 2025.

Larsen said the few people involved with invasive species work likely have their plates too full to track local raccoon populations — and until an animal is causing serious problems, there may not be much of a response.

Raccoons also occur naturally in many areas of B.C., and Larson said they could be seen as simply expanding their range, as opposed to being considered invasive.

“They're more or less moving in here on their own. Probably that's being facilitated by people providing really nice places to live, but it’s not like they're an animal that's all of a sudden introduced and like, ‘Oh my god, we've got to get rid of this thing,’” he said.

However, Larsen said any community with established raccoon populations will be able to point to the problems associated with these animals.

'Just eating anything'

Sometimes colloquially called trash pandas, raccoons will go for easy food sources and are often found rummaging through unsecured garbage bins or plucking produce from gardens.

Larsen said they are omnivores and will kill other animals, including pets, small mammals or nesting song birds.

“They're a Jack-of-all-trades. They make a living just eating anything, and it's going to be a competitor on the landscape and a predator for a lot of smaller things,” he said.

Some Kamloops residents have posted on social media with concerns about raccoons going after their backyard chickens.

Stewart said while raccoons might appear harmless and cute, they can be “aggressive, highly intelligent and destructive.”

She said raccoons can also carry diseases and parasites, including roundworms, which can pose a risk to people and pets.

Managing attractants key

Danielle Sparks, City of Kamloops environmental services supervisor, said the city hasn’t received many complaints from the public about raccoon activity, although she has noticed social media posts popping up about the animals.

While the municipality has developed an urban wildlife strategy, raccoons aren’t part of the plan yet. Sparks said that could change if the animals become more of a prominent concern.

She said raccoons are opportunistic, and the best course of action is to manage attractants to avoid wildlife conflicts.

Lockable, wildlife-resistant carts are available from the City of Kamloops upon request. They are intended to make it harder for bears and raccoons to dig through the trash.

Wildsafe BC said residents should always secure garbage and organics carts, as the number one attractant for raccoons is household garbage.

“Never leave pet food outside, especially overnight,” Stewart said. “Take down bird feeders, particularly during warmer months when natural food sources are abundant.”

As raccoons will dig up lawns in search of grubs, Stewart said residents can treat their yards with eco-friendly grub control products or consider hiring a lawn care service to eliminate the root cause of the problem.