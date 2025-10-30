Kamloops News

Emily Hope named new executive director at Kamloops Art Gallery

Hope will lead gallery

Photo: John Diep. Emily Hope as been announced as the Kamloops Art Gallery's executive director.

The Kamloops Art Gallery has announced Emily Hope as its new executive director.

Hope has served as the gallery’s interim executive director since January, when Margaret Chrumka left the position. Chrumka served in the role for 12 years.

In a news release, KAG said Hope has worked with the gallery for 13 years, serving as the Education and Public Programs Director from 2014 to 2024.

“After an extensive national search that attracted candidates from across the country, we ultimately found the right person was already leading from within,” said KAG board president Richard Marken.

“Emily has shown exceptional dedication and steady leadership throughout her time as Interim Executive Director. Her deep understanding of the Gallery, her integrity, and her commitment to both our mission and our community make her the ideal choice to guide the Kamloops Art Gallery into its next chapter.”

She is a volunteer board member with the Kamloops Centre for the Arts Society, Kamloops Museum and Archives Community Outreach Committee and the newly formed Caribbean Society of Kamloops.

Hope said she was honoured of the support she received in the interim role and is thrilled to have been selected to fill the position permanently.

“Art is for everybody,” she said in the news release.

“This simple sentence is the foundation of my philosophy. It has fuelled my work as an arts educator and will continue to inform and guide my leadership as executive director.”

Hope said art is needed more than ever given social, political and financial instability.

“Through art, we can develop understanding — of ourselves, each other, and of viewpoints that conflict with our own,” she said.

“We build social resilience and community. We learn how to have difficult conversations. The Kamloops Art Gallery plays a vital role in this ecosystem.”