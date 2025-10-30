Kamloops News

Kamloops police track 'significant' uptick in calls along Tranquille corridor, reduction downtown

Uptick in Tranquille crime

Photo: Michael Potestio Police tape could be seen on Tranquille Road in North Kamloops in September.

Kamloops Mounties saw a “significant” uptick in calls for service along the Tranquille corridor this summer, while numbers show an reduction in calls from problem areas downtown.

During Tuesday’s City of Kamloops safety and security committee meeting, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said his officers are keeping an eye on trends from July to September on the North Shore.

“Our focus is looking at some of the increases in the Tranquille corridor, where there may be displacement from other areas throughout the city,” he said.

He said overall, “key drivers” for police calls during the third quarter were theft and shoplifting under $5,000, causing a disturbance and mischief or disturbing lawful enjoyment of property.

According to Pelley, about 50 per cent of police calls during the quarter were non-criminal in nature.

“While shoplifting and theft from motor vehicle actually increased overall in our last quarter by 19 per cent, it lines with increased enforcement some aspects of visibility and reporting accuracy as well,” Pelley said.

Police data shows a 12 per cent increase in calls originating from the 100- to 400-block of Tranquille Road between July and September — rising from 287 calls in 2024 to 322 during the same period of time this year.

The stretch of Tranquille Road from the 500 block to Fortune Drive saw a 35 per cent increase in overall police calls — from 263 in the third quarter of 2024 up to 356 this year.

“With respect to our Criminal Code police files, we’ve had a significant increase, as you see, in the Tranquille corridor,” Pelley said.

Criminal reports originating from the 100 to 400 block of Tranquille increased by 27 per cent. Such reports coming from the 500-block of Tranquille to Fortune Drive increased by 83 per cent — from 110 calls in 2024 to 201 calls in 2025.

Improvement downtown?

Across the river on Notre Dame Drive, police received 109 total calls for service between July and September — 31 per cent more than the same time last year, when 83 calls were recorded.

Of these calls, 55 were criminal code related — a 49 per cent increase from the 37 criminal code calls for service during the same time period in 2024.

However, numbers ticked downwards for downtown Kamloops corridors this summer.

“We have had a reduction overall with the Victoria Street corridor, Columbia Street corridor and Victoria West,” Pelley said.

Pelley said overall, Kamloops saw a two per cent overall increase in police calls, with offences remaining stable.

“Notably, our break and enters to businesses and residences continued a multi year decline,” Pelley said, adding vehicle thefts were also at the lowest recorded point in four years.

Meanwhile, Community Services tracked an increase in total calls originating from many major Kamloops corridors, with the exception of Valleyview Drive, which saw a decrease from 23 calls in 2024 to nine this year.

Kamloops Fire Rescue either saw status quo or “significant reductions” in the total number of calls on major commercial corridors during the third quarter.

"Overall, the numbers are down for Kamloops Fire Rescue across the board,” said KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, committee chair, asked Pelley if there are any reasons as to why the Notre Dame corridor saw a dramatic increase this summer, noting the “shelter situation hasn’t changed.”

"Merit Place has been in place for a while — but we do see increased activity there, both anecdotally and then also in the numbers,” Neustaeter said.

Merit Place is a low-barrier shelter operated by Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops. It has been open since 2022.

Pelley said police have seen a 19 per cent increase across the city of thefts under $5,000, and large retailers in the Notre Dame Drive area are frequent targets.

"There are certain offenders that go through those areas versus the downtown or the North Shore corridor,” he said.