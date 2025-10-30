Kamloops News

Judge rules TRU cut visual arts programs legally, but overstepped authority in suspending intake

Faculty petition dismissed

Photo: KTW File The International Building on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

The head of Thompson Rivers University’s Faculty Association says she is “happy” despite a B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissing TRUFA's claim the university acted illegally when it axed four visual arts programs.

TRUFA filed a petition for judicial review last year, claiming the university breached the TRU Act and acted outside its powers while deciding to shutter its visual arts programs over a three-year period.

The faculty association sought an order that would overrule the decision to cut the programs, as well as a declaration that the university breached the TRU Act and acted outside its authority.

TRU filed a response refuting the claims, saying its process was “transparent, reasonable and fair.”

The university contested the request to overrule the cuts, said such a declaration was not warranted and wouldn’t serve any purpose and asked for the petition to be dismissed with costs.

The arguments focused around whether the university’s board of governors had the right to approve the program cuts in January 2024 and whether TRU officials had to authority to suspend intake into the programs without board approval months earlier.

TRU overstepped authority

In a decision dated Tuesday, B.C. Supreme Court Judge Maria Morellato said “TRU’s decision-making process in reaching the decision to discontinue the visual arts programs was fulsome, conducted in good faith and essentially in conformity with” its program reduction and elimination policy.

TRUFA’s petition was dismissed and Morellato found the declaration sought would serve no purpose.

But in her ruling, Morellato found that then-TRU provost Gillian Balfour and then-dean of arts Richard McCutcheon acted beyond their authority when intake into the programs were suspended.

“I am satisfied, upon reviewing the enabling legislation, that the provost and the dean did not have the statutory authority to suspend enrolment in April of 2023 and that they acted beyond their authority by not referring the matter to the board for direction and decision,” the decision reads.

But Morellato said it wouldn’t make sense to send that decision back to the board, because the 2023-24 enrolment period has long since passed and the board has already determined the program would be discontinued.

“Remitting the matter to the board, at this point in time, makes little sense because the issue of the provost’s and the dean’s authority to suspend enrolment in the visual arts programs has now been rendered moot, and no useful purpose would be served in doing so,” her decision reads.

“I am also mindful that no substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred.”

A win for faculty?

Despite the petition being dismissed, TRUFA President Tara Lyster told Castanet Kamloops faculty are largely pleased with what the judge had to say.

“One of our main concerns right from the beginning was that they suspended enrolment, de facto closing the program without any process. And so this decision, in our view, supports that our concern was accurate,” she said.

Lyster called it a “significant decision” that has set a legal precedent for all post-secondary institutions in B.C., which she said was especially relevant given current financial struggles in the post-secondary sector across Canada — the result of federal policy changes.

TRU has also said it will be reviewing programs with low enrolment for possible closure in order to balance its budget.

“I think this is a win in the fact that we have reinforced that policy needs to be followed,” Lyster said.

“It was definitely a situation that caused a lot of frustration and troubled feelings from many members of the TRU community, and so this, for me, is a bit of conclusion to that and now we can move ahead to the tasks we have at hand.”

Lyster said she wasn’t surprised by the judge's ruling that the board had the right to cut the programs.

‘Hurt and frustration’

TRU declined to provide comment when asked by Castanet but shared a message sent to the TRU community on Wednesday by President Dr. Airini.

In the message, Airini said many students, alumni, faculty and community members expressed their attachment to the visual arts programs and the important role it played in TRU’s creative and cultural life.

She said she also admired the programs and the creative works of students.

“I acknowledge that some colleagues at Thompson Rivers University have described actions regarding the closure of fine arts enrolments as experiences of hurt and frustration,” the message reads.

“As president and vice-chancellor, I am sorry for any hurt experienced or frustration caused by this case. I believe all colleagues should feel respected, even in the midst of difficult discussions about change.”

The visual arts cuts marked the first time TRU enacted its program reduction policy. It was a highly contentious decision on campus.

Airini said TRU always strives to be respectful and “every effort” is being made to operate with legislation and policy. She thanked those who have developed university policies and who uphold the importance of following them.

Professor 'a little surprised'

TRU visual arts professor Donald Lawrence said the judge's ruling that university officials didn't have the authority to suspend enrolment in the manner it did was "appropriate."

He said he was "a little surprised" at the judge's ruling of the process as a whole, and he "wouldn't agree with every aspect."

"On the one hand, the judicial review does determine that the decision to discontinue the visual arts programs was, in the review's terms, fulsome, conducted in good faith," Lawrence said.

"But on the other hand, the judge ruled that the 2023 decision to suspend enrolment does not meet the standard of reasonableness."

He thought the process that unfolded when the programs were up for reduction was difficult for all parties involved, including students, faculty, the community and the institution itself.

Referencing an April 2023 meeting in which university officials said they informed visual arts faculty their program was up for elimination, Lawrence said his recollection was closer to what his colleague testified — that they were told the decision to cut the program was already a done deal.

"I think the concerns around that prompted much of the discussion that came up in senate and many of the issues that were raised along the way," he said.

While some visual arts classes will still be taught at TRU, he said "we'll have to see what that looks like."