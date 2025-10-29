Kamloops News

Pile burning scheduled for Merritt area throughout winter

Photo: KTW file photo Pile burning is planned outside of Merritt, B.C.

Smoke from pile burning in the area of Lindley Creek, outside Merritt, B.C., will be visible in nearby communities during the winter months.

BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a fuel management project approximately five kilometres from the City of Merritt starting as early as Nov. 3, 2025, and running until March 31, 2026. Taking place in conjunction with the Cascades Natural Resource District for wildfire risk reduction, the project will see approximately 50 piles burned over the course of this period.

The purpose of the project is to reduce the intensity of potential wildfire in the area by removing forest fuels, such as dead branches and woody debris.

Smoke may be seen by residents in Merritt, Lower Nicola Indian Band and surrounding areas, as well as travellers on Highways 5, 8 and 97C. BC Wildfire Service will control and monitor the piles at all times, and burning will only proceed if conditions are favourable.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.