Kamloops bus driver who died in head-on crash remembered as kind man with passion for helping

Photo: Sherry Halliwell Kamloops bus driver Keith Gordon, 62, flanked by his two younger sisters, Sherry Halliwell (left) and Brenda McKim.

A Kamloops bus driver who died earlier this month in a head-on collision with a tanker truck on Ord Road is being remembered as a man with a big heart.

Sherry Halliwell said she was sent a photo of the crash shortly after it took place. The image was circulating on Facebook and her brother's body was visible in the frame.

Her brother, 62-year-old Keith Gordon died when the BC Transit bus he was piloting collided with one of the trailers of an oncoming fuel truck on Ord Road at about 11 a.m. on Oct. 1. He was on his way back to the BC Transit yard at the end of a shift.

“He was one minute from parking his bus going home,” Halliwell said.

The bus was not in service and no passengers were on board when the crash took place.

Confusion over cause

Halliwell said she was informed by the coroner that her brother died of blunt force trauma. She said police informed her they believe Gordon had a medical episode prior to the crash, after reviewing on-board camera footage from the bus.

“They were quite sure it was medical, because he seems to kind of go blank in the face and he doesn't turn the wheel either way, and [it looks] like he didn't even see it coming,” Halliwell said.

According to Halliwell, coroners do not believe her brother suffered a medical episode — which leaves her puzzled as to what actually happened.

“We're quite confused by all that, but that's all we know,” she said.

Halliwell said she’s grateful no one else was on the bus at the time of the crash.

“All I can say is there was somebody there looking out, I guess, because more people could have been involved,” she said.

The RCMP have been investigating the crash, but have yet to provide a public update.

Followed his passion

Halliwell said Gordon worked for BC Transit for 24 years, and before that owned JJ’s Shoe Repair, where he worked as a cobbler. Halliwell said her brother worked both jobs, but eventually put all his effort into his passion.

“His passion was the bus because he loved people, and especially people who needed help. He brought home people in need all the time,” she said.

“If he could help you, he would, whether it was take the shirt off his back or give you a meal or just somewhere to sleep — he did it all.”

Gordon was the oldest of three children, with two younger sisters. Halliwell said her brother was born in Ashcroft and their family grew up in Kamloops. As they got older, everyone went their own way, but Gordon stayed in Kamloops.

Halliwell said she kept in touch with her brother, even spending a few months last year living in Kamloops with him as they looked after their mother together.

“We did a lot of laughing and joking,” she said.

Ceremony on Saturday

Halliwell said her brother had no children and was divorced from his wife, who predeceased him.

A celebration of life is being held for Gordon at the church at 320 Royal Ave. from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

She has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover costs, raising $2,635 so far. Anyone who wants to donate can do so by clicking here.

“I just want everybody to know about his celebration of life, because I know there's lots of people out there he touched, and I'd like them all to come and say what they want to say,” Halliwell said.

Halliwell said anyone who wants to pay their respects to her brother is invited to attend the service.