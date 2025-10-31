Kamloops News

Charges laid in connection with five-kilogram cocaine seizure north of Kamloops

Cocaine trafficking alleged

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

Charges have been laid in connection with a traffic stop north of Kamloops in which Mounties say they seized more than five kilograms of cocaine, three guns and Hells Angels support memorabilia.

Nicolas Kostadinos Karvelis, 34, is facing one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and six firearms-related charges stemming from a traffic stop in McLure more than two years ago. Details about the allegations are laid out in a lawsuit filed last year against Karvelis by B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Office.

According to that claim, Karvelis was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram on Oct. 17, 2023, when he hit an impaired driving roadblock on Highway 5 near McLure. Mounties said they spotted contraband tobacco in plain sight, which led to a search of the vehicle.

The claim alleges police seized 5.28 kilograms of cocaine, two automatic firearms, a loaded Glock handgun, more than $1,500 in cash, multiple cellphones, "Hells Angels propaganda" and Karvelis’ passport, among other items.

The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has asked a judge to order the truck Karvelis was driving forfeited to the provincial government because it was being used for illegal activity.

Karvelis is not in custody. He is set to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 17.