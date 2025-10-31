Charges laid in connection with five-kilogram cocaine seizure north of Kamloops
Cocaine trafficking alleged
Charges have been laid in connection with a traffic stop north of Kamloops in which Mounties say they seized more than five kilograms of cocaine, three guns and Hells Angels support memorabilia.
Nicolas Kostadinos Karvelis, 34, is facing one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and six firearms-related charges stemming from a traffic stop in McLure more than two years ago. Details about the allegations are laid out in a lawsuit filed last year against Karvelis by B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Office.
According to that claim, Karvelis was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram on Oct. 17, 2023, when he hit an impaired driving roadblock on Highway 5 near McLure. Mounties said they spotted contraband tobacco in plain sight, which led to a search of the vehicle.
The claim alleges police seized 5.28 kilograms of cocaine, two automatic firearms, a loaded Glock handgun, more than $1,500 in cash, multiple cellphones, "Hells Angels propaganda" and Karvelis’ passport, among other items.
The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has asked a judge to order the truck Karvelis was driving forfeited to the provincial government because it was being used for illegal activity.
Karvelis is not in custody. He is set to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 17.
More Kamloops News
- Drugs, gun seized in raidKelowna - 12:19 pm
- Local skier is world classSalmon Arm - 12:13 pm
- Great eats at Table NineteenSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Rising on 'most liveable' listSummerland - 12:00 pm
- Defence spend will be bigCanada - 11:54 am
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate