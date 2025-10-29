Kamloops News

Following delays, construction expected to begin soon on Gateway 286 rest stop project in Merritt

Work to begin on rest stop

Photo: Troika This rendering shows what plans for Gateway 286 look like.

A ceremony was held in Merritt on Tuesday ahead of the start of construction on an ambitious highway rest stop that has been in the works for more than five years.

The Gateway 286 project aims to transform the location of a former visitor information booth and rest stop at the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 5A into a commercial destination for travellers. It promises a mix of fuel, dining and retail, as well as one of Western Canada's largest EV charging hubs.

The project is being built by a group of five area First Nations — Coldwater, Lower Nicola, Nooaitch, Shackan and Upper Nicola — alongside Troika, a Kelowna-based real estate and development company, and Canco Petrolium.

According to the proponents of the project, the location sees nearly 20,000 vehicles pass by on a daily basis. The 25-acre site was home to a visitor centre that closed in 2019 due to what the province said was a lack of demand.

Plans for Gateway 286 date back to 2019, when then-premier John Horgan signed a deal with area First Nations to get the ball rolling.

Construction was initially supposed to begin last year, then it was pushed to the spring of this year — but it still has not begun. Troika CEO Renee Merrifield said the changing timeline is due to delays in utility servicing.

Merrifield told Castanet plans for Gateway 286 have been scaled back somewhat to speed up construction, including the use of prefabricated buildings rather than traditional construction.

“So it actually should go faster than what we originally anticipated,” she said. "We should be done with the exterior of the structures by May or June of next year.”