Kamloops man held in jail after missing eighth court appearance

Photo: KTW file FILE - Open doors lead into jail cells in the basement of the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man who has been a no show for eight court dates so far this year has been denied bail because the judge doesn’t trust he'll show up.

Jeffrey Ernest William Trump, 39, was denied bail in Kamloops provincial court on Monday. He was arrested on a warrant over the weekend after Mounties located him outside a North Shore car dealership.

Trump is charged with one count of mischief under $5,000, accused of trying door handles and breaking the window of a vehicle inside a locked compound at Kamloops Kia, 880 Eighth St., on Oct. 15, 2024.

He was released on bail on that charge in December, and he then missed eight court dates and failed to report to his bail supervisor between Jan. 30 and June 23. He was arrested and released in February, May and June.

“He’s been AWOL for about seven-and-a-half of the eight months that this matter has been before the court,” Crown prosecutor Gary Hansen said in court. “The court can have absolutely no confidence that he will attend if released again, which would be the fourth time."

A warrant for failing to attend court was issued on Oct. 22 and court heard Trump was located by police on Friday, when Mounties responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Kamloops Kia parking lot. Hansen said a new breach charge will likely be laid because Trump’s bail conditions required him to stay away from the dealership.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Trump is homeless due to his drug use.

“Because of the abuse of childhood and difficulties that he experienced, he gravitated to drugs for relief and solace when he was a young man, and that eventually led to a methamphetamine addiction which has been subsisting in his life on and off,” he said.

Trump has a lengthy criminal history, including a 4.5-year federal prison sentence for raping his friend’s mother as a teenager.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong ordered Trump detained following Monday’s bail hearing.

“I am unable to find the confidence that giving you a release order today will bring you back to court,” she said.

Trump is scheduled to stand trial on the mischief charge on Jan. 13.