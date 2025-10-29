Kamloops News

Hotels, commercial strip planned in place of former Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Pair of hotels planned

Photo: Tim Petruk A Valleyview motel has been reduced to bare land.

A pair of hotels and a commercial building are slated to rise from the gravel site that was once home to the Tournament Inn in Valleyview.

The well-known motel,1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy., was demolished about two weeks ago. The site is now a plot of bare dirt surrounded by construction fencing.

Property owner Roger Dhesa told Castanet Kamloops that he is planning to break ground next year on the first hotel, under the Comfort Inn and Suites brand, and the commercial strip — part of an estimated $13-million development. The second hotel will be added to the site in the next five to seven years.

“That's the long term scope of things — but the front line is the Comfort Inn and the commercial space right now,” Dhesa said. “We’re going to have a little empty spot there, that will be for future expansion.”

A rezoning application went before council in 2024, showing plans to construct a hotel, an apartment building and a commercial strip. Dhesa said the plan has since pivoted from building more apartments to adding the second hotel.

He said changing immigration laws — which have resulted in fewer students at Thompson Rivers University — played a role in that decision. In addition, Dhesa said plenty of developers are building housing in the area, but not many are adding new hotel accommodations.

“There’s all these brand new units coming in which are residential which are great, but there's no hotel services, especially for the East Kamloops area. So that’s why we changed the project,” he said.

The Comfort Inn and Suites is planned to include 72 hotel rooms, and an indoor pool and fitness centre, as well as a 200-person banquet or conference facility.

Dhesa said he is looking for tenants for the commercial strip, which is planned to include about 5,000 square feet of dividable space. He said he’s specifically hoping for restaurants to serve hotel clients, highway travellers and area residents.

“The hotel is going to be there, and you got the highway and the high school and all that kind of stuff right behind, and the apartments," he said. "So that's why we felt like that was needed for the area."