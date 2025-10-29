Kamloops News

Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Merritt

Speed, booze behind crash?

Photo: BC Highway Patrol A police cruiser along the highway near Kamloops following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 97C.

Police are investigating whether alcohol and speed were contributing factors in a highway motorcycle crash on Tuesday near Merritt that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties are searching for witnesses and dashboard camera footage after the single-vehicle collision on Highway 97C.

On Tuesday at about 2:15 p.m. a blue Harley-Davidson with two people on board crashed on Highway 97C several kilometres north of the junction with Highway 8, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 39-year-old Logan Lake woman, was hospitalized with injuries described by police as life-altering and life-threatening.

“Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors,” McLaughlin said. “Police need your help to learn more about the motorcycle rider’s behaviour in the hours and minutes leading up to the collision.”

McLaughlin said anyone who saw the motorcycle rider in the minutes and hours before the collision, or anyone who has dash-camera video of the events, call BC Highway Patrol at 250-828-3111.