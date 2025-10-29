Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties, ICBC offer up tips to stay safe, seen on Halloween

Halloween road safety tips

Kamloops Mounties and ICBC were out in force Tuesday afternoon at Ralph Bell elementary, checking school zone speeds, handing out reflectors to students and raising awareness of road safety on Halloween.

“We are bringing some awareness to pedestrian safety as we move into the week of Halloween,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said.

She said police are reminding drivers to expect the unexpected on Halloween and plan to give themselves extra time to get to where they’re going, and make arrangements for a safe ride home if consuming alcohol.

“We have lots of little ghouls and goblins that are excited to get out, and they might be a little bit unpredictable, so take your time and be prepared to go a little bit slower and have an extra look up around before entering into intersections,” Napier said.

She said police also have advice for trick-or-treaters.

“Go with a partner, have a route and stick to that plan, go with an adult that you trust, or a group of people to go from house to house,” she said.

It's dark out there

It’s that time of year when the days are shorter and darker, which ICBC warns is a common time for collision between vehicles and pedestrians, and Napier suggested wearing a reflector or reflective material to make sure everyone is seen.

Ingrid Brakop, road safety and community coordinators with ICBC said reflectors are a good idea this time of year.

She said 42 per cent of collisions with pedestrians typically happen between the months markets months of the year — October through January.

“Reflective clothing is a good strategy to mitigate any potential from colliding with a vehicle. If drivers are distracted, they also can't see you as well, so that little flicker of reflection can really go a long way if you're a pedestrian,” she said.

ICBC and the rest of the crime prevention team plans to hand out reflectors to student at schools across the city this week and throughout November.

Brakop said most collisions involving pedestrians occur when drivers are distracted. She said motorists should leave their phones alone and pedestrians should to stay attentive to traffic and keep any earbuds they have out of their ears while in intersections.