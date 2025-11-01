Kamloops News

Ministry approval pending as SD73 seeks to rezone potential Batchelor Heights school site

School site rezone sought

Photo: Castanet SD73 is seeking to rezone a property it owns in Batchelor Heights to allow for a new elementary school.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District has submitted a rezoning application to the City of Kamloops for a parcel of land in Batchelor Heights it hopes to use for a future elementary school.

SD73 is seeking to rezone its Batchelor Heights property at 1770 Grasslands Blvd. from agricultural and residential to a school zone.

The school district received Crown grant approval to purchase the land last January and a final business case to fund the elementary school is with the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

“At this time, we do not have an expected timeline for a response from the ministry," SD73 said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops.

“The district is moving forward with rezoning the property to be ready if a new school gets approval."

SD73 said properties within 100 meters of the land parcel will be sent letters alerting them of the rezoning application and the school district will be accepting comments and questions about the rezoning until Dec. 15.

City of Kamloops development, engineering and sustainability director Marvin Kwiatkowski said staff are looking to take the rezoning report to city council in January 2026.

SD73 has told the ministry that despite sweeping catchment changes that took place in 2023 on the North Shore, the only way to alleviate space pressures in nearby elementary schools in Westsyde and Batchelor Heights would be to build the new school.