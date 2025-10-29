Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor, former lawyer in court to hear judge's decision on $35K in unpaid legal bills

Judge rules on mayor's bills

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and his former lawyer, David McMillan, were in court this week to hear a judge’s decision on the mayor’s unpaid legal bills.

But details from the hearing and the decision itself remain sealed under an order made by a B.C. Supreme Court judge last year.

The judgement was given on Monday afternoon at the Kamloops Law Courts. Hamer-Jackson and McMillan both declined to comment on the hearing or the outcome.

The mayor was sued by McMillan, who said Hamer-Jackson owed him more than $35,000 for legal work done between 2021 and 2024.

Hamer-Jackson claimed the work was either pro bono or undertaken on a contingency basis, and he said he was shocked to learn he was being billed for work he thought he was receiving for free.

In a hearing last November, B.C. Supreme Court Associate Judge Jennifer Keim ordered the case sealed. She did so because some of the work in question that was done by McMillan was on the mayor's ongoing defamation case against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

Mayor's tangled legal web

Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit against Neustaeter is ongoing — one of a number of legal cases he has on the go.

Neustaeter filed to have the case dismissed under legislation that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest. A week-long hearing was held last month to determine that, with another B.C. Supreme Court judge reserving her decision on the matter.

Hamer-Jackson has two additional defamation cases before the courts. He filed a second against Neustaeter and another against developer Josh Knaak.

Last summer, Hamer-Jackson settled a separate fee dispute with another one of his former lawyers. In that case, the mayor agreed to pay nearly $42,000 in outstanding legal bills to Daniel Coles.

As part of the settlement, Coles agreed to write a letter asking city hall to pony up for costs the mayor incurred while defending himself from numerous code of conduct complaints.

The mayor is also being sued by B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma over surreptitiously obtained copies of a confidential workplace report, which the mayor circulated publicly. A hearing in that case was adjourned earlier this month for reasons related to the B.C. public service strike.

Hamer-Jackson has said he is attempting to liquidate his assets, with his house, business property and boat all listed for sale.