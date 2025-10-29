Kamloops News

No timeline yet for when Westmount elementary might reopen following suspicious fire

'It still feels very united'

Photo: Josh Dawson Westmount Elementary School has been closed until further notice following a weekend fire that is believed to have been set intentionally.

Nearly 250 displaced elementary school students will be heading back to the classroom this morning after two days off, as school district officials seek to determine a timeline for when the school will reopen following a suspicious weekend fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews put out a blaze burning on the roof of Westmount elementary shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Mounties have said the fire is believed to have been set intentionally and a person was seen on the roof of the school at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

The school has been closed since the fire. Students will resume classes at three nearby schools on Wednesday.

Westmount Parent Advisory Council chair Jelena Hansen said it was a relief for the kids to stay home on Tuesday because it gave more time to decompress — and allowed teachers and staff to prepare.

She said parents were disappointed to see students had to be split between the three receiving schools, but said the move is temporary and the schools are in close proximity of each other.

“The three schools they’ve picked are all within a kilometre or two kilometres of each other, so it still feels very united,” she said.

Hansen said Westmount parents are trying to maintain a level of normalcy for their kids, including by providing hot lunches every Thursday and staging an annual Halloween parade.

She expects there may be some difficulties in the first week with busing the students to their new schools, adding that for some students it will be the first time they’ve taken a bus to school.

“I think it’s a great solution, especially with how quickly they’ve come up with it,” she said.

“I’m hoping we get back some information on what kind of timeline we have for our school, I think that's the question that's now hanging over.”

Assessment before timeline

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, SD73 superintendent Mike McKay said the district is waiting for an assessment by the B.C. Schools Protection Program, which is the government insurer for the school.

That work will begin soon, and McKay said only once the assessment is complete will it be clear how long students and staff will be away from Westmount.

"We'll have a time frame and a work plan, we'll be able to say what needs to be said," McKay said.

As assessment and remediation work takes place, Westmount students have been divided into age group cohorts. Groups will resume classes at either Kay Bingham elementary, Parkcrest elementary or George Hilliard.

McKay described the work going on behind the scenes as a "focused scramble."

Teaching on call and certified education assistant time has been increased at the three receiving schools and counsellors and other supports will be available for students “out of the gate.”

“We're making sure that they will get what they need, whether it's supplies or additional people in the short term, until we establish a rhythm in these new places,” McKay said.

A transportation plan has been developed that will help get students from their community to their temporary school.

Bus drivers are being rerouted after their regular pickups and before regular drop offs to bus the Westmount students to their respective schools, which will mean slightly later school start times and earlier endings for those students.

“We believe that the work that the staff is doing and the connection between the school and the staff and the community is very strong, and we're anticipating that kids will embrace this unique challenge as best as it can be done,” McKay said.

Parkcrest Elementary School, one of the schools that will temporarily host Westmount students, was completely destroyed by fire in 2019. A rebuilt school opened in time for the 2024-25 school year.