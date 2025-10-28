Kamloops Mounties seize thousands in cash, drugs following evening bust at gas station
Mounties seize drugs, guns
Kamloops Mounties seized a stockpile of drugs, guns and more than $15,000 in cash after spotting a suspicious rental vehicle in the Esso parking lot of Paul Lake Road last Thursday evening.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said officers “observed suspicious behaviour” connected to the vehicle at about 8 p.m.
She said police confirmed the person allegedly behind the wheel arrived in the vehicle alone and was prohibited from driving, which enabled Mounties to move in for an arrest.
Upon taking the person into custody, police found three restricted guns, thousands of grams of several different suspected illegal drugs and more than $15,000 in cash on the vehicle, all of which was seized. The vehicle was impounded.
The driver was released pending an investigation, and police anticipate recommending several criminal code, firearms and motor vehicle-related charges.
“We continue to proactively target and disrupt those persons involved in the drug trade, and in this instance yielded an immediate benefit, making all our communities safer,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a police press release.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, Napier said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2025-35493.
