Community invited to interactive murder mystery at BIG Little Science Centre
Sleuths wanted for mystery
The BIG Little Science Centre is inviting community members to put on their detective hats and solve a murder mystery before time runs out.
The centre is hosting its Totally Rad 80s Prom Gone Bad event on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The interactive, 19+ event will see attendees gather clues, question suspects and attempt to solve the mystery before the culprit is revealed.
“Step back into the era of big hair, neon colours, and mix tapes as guests are transported to Mayhem High’s senior prom — where rivalries run deep, secrets are hidden, and someone won’t make it to the end of the night,” BIG Little Science Centre said in a press release.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes for the event.
All funds raised will go towards supporting programs at the BIG Little Science Centre.
For further information and tickets, click here.
