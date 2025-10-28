Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP investigating unprovoked attack on paramedic at North Shore gas station

Probe into paramedic attack

Photo: Castanet An ambulance parked at a station in Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties say they continue to investigate an unprovoked attack at a North Shore gas station that sent a paramedic to hospital.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to the 200-block of Tranquille Road just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, for a report of an unprovoked assault of a paramedic.

According to Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., the union representing some BC EHS workers, the paramedic was refilling the ambulance at the Canco gas station when an unprovoked man approached her and punched her in the face.

The union said the paramedic was taken to hospital and returned to work the next day.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, public information officer Brian Twaites said BC EHS was grateful to bystanders who helped the paramedic, the police officers who detained a suspect, and paramedics and supervisors in the area who came to their colleague’s aid.

“Our thoughts are with this paramedic, their colleagues and loved ones as they recover from this incident,” Twaites said.

“We know the impact of violent incidents can resonate beyond the immediate event, and this paramedic is being offered all the support they need, including mental health supports.”

Union communications director Ian Tait said there has been a rise in violence against frontline healthcare workers in the past several years, noting another incident in downtown Kelowna last year where a paramedic was attacked with a knife.

“It’s really unfortunate because of the role we play — we are the non-judging, compassionate people that arrive to help,” Tait said.

“Not a day goes by where we don't hear some report of anything from females being yelled at in an inappropriate sexual manner, just the language, to physical attacks, to verbal assault, verbal violence, and then physical stuff where people are really upset or struggling as well.”

Tait said the union has been pushing to work collaboratively with the ambulance service and government on training and services, which he says need to be bolstered.

He said much of the violence prevention training is done online, and work is needed to keep that training up-to-date and ongoing. He said more preventative steps need to be taken, such as improved threat detection training and identifying previous locations and addresses of incidences.

“We’re worried that if improvements aren’t made, that we might see an escalation of this, or some paramedics getting seriously injured or even worse,” he said.

“Paramedics are there with an open heart and an outstretched hand to help people, and that's really the entire basis of what we do. So to treat those people with anything other than appreciation and respect is wrong on a lot of levels.”

Twaites said violence against paramedics and health-care workers is unacceptable, noting BC EHS has increased its violence prevention training and mental health supports for paramedics.

He said BC EHS has notified WorkSafeBC about the incident, and would review the findings “to discover anything that can be learned." Twaites added BC EHS would implement any recommendations as soon as possible.

RCMP said the file remains open and is still under investigation.