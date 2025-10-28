Kamloops News
Kamloops police investigating after suspicious North Shore house fire sends two to hospital
Two in hospital after fire
Photo: Michael Potestio
A North Shore home was damaged in a house fire that happened on Monday, Oct. 27.
Kamloops Mounties are investigating the cause of a North Shore house fire that sent two family members to hospital on Monday night.
In a news release, Cpl. Dana Napier said officers were called to the 300-block of Alexander Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. to help firefighters as they worked to extinguished a structure fire.
“Preliminary evidence indicates that this fire is suspicious,” Napier said.
“Our General Investigation Support Team along with Kamloops Fire Rescue is looking into the exact cause and origin of the fire.”
Napier said the two people taken to hospital are expected to be released.
Anyone who has video footage or may have seen anything suspicious around the time of the fire is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.
Photo: Michael Potestio
A police vehicle can be seen parked outside of a North Shore home where a house fire was extinguished by firefighters on Monday, Oct. 27.
