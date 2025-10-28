Kamloops News

SD73 enrolment falls across the board, capacity pressures remain in some Kamloops neighbourhoods

Photo: Castanet Enrolment in SD73 has declined by 83 students this year compared to last year, but is still 51 more than expected.

There are about 80 fewer students in Kamloops-Thompson School District classrooms this year with enrolment falling, but district officials say that doesn't mean space pressures in some areas of the city have let up.

According to enrolment data as of Sept. 30, there are 15,904 students in elementary, secondary and online schools in SD73. That’s 83 fewer than last year, the board of education heard Monday night.

Enrolment had flattened last year following several years of significant growth.

“Our kind of story that we’re growing has pretty much come to an end, and we’re seeing definitely a decrease across the board” assistant superintendent of early learning and elementary Grant Reilly told the board.

Reilly said a factor was the decline in international students coming to Thompson Rivers University with families — caused by federal policy restrictions to study permits.

“We have noticed some of the schools that really support and serve those families haven’t seen as much enrolment as we have in the past,” he said.

Reilly said another variable was “a little bit lower” birth rates over the last five years, which he said was forecast to continue. Elementary enrolment was 35 students lower than last year

Assistant superintendent of secondary education Rick Kienlein noted some reductions have been seen as a result of completed resource sector projects, but overall there wasn’t a lot of change in secondary schools. Secondary enrolment was 11 students lower than last year

He said it wasn’t known how SD73’s enrolment stacks up against other school district’s in the province, as that data hadn’t yet been shared provincially.

Capacity pressures persist

Speaking with Castanet, SD73 Supt. Mike McKay said enrolment hadn't fallen as steeply as forecasted. Overall enrolment was 51 students above what was budgeted for.

But the enrolment decline doesn’t mean capacity pressures on some schools are expected to let up.

“So there were some extra dollars. As far as overall capacity, we’ve got spaces. Problem is not everyone lives close to where the spaces are,” McKay said.

Reilly said the southwest sector of the city continues to be an area under pressure in both elementary and secondary schools.

“Not all the kids show up in all the spots where we have space, that’s what we’re experiencing in our district right now,” he said.

“We have a few more spaces available in the North Shore, the southwest sector continues to be an area of capacity pressure.”

Complex needs rising

Of the students enrolled in SD73, there are 1,294 with inclusive education designations — two more than budgeted for and 55 more than last year.

Reilly said the increase was due to both new students coming into the district with a designation and students already in the district getting a designation through an assessment.

“Our students who are G designation, so that’s autism disorder designation, those numbers have gone up 47 per cent in five years,” he told the board.

“That's also my understanding, students who maybe have fetal alcohol spectrum disorder as well.”

Reilly said SD23 in Kelowna was similarly seeing an increase in students with complex needs, particularly with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, due to the available services in that district.

He added that he believed SD73 was similarly experiencing an increase due to families from outlying communities coming to the Kamloops-Thompson region to access school services.