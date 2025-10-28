Kamloops News

SD73 superintendent says extent of damage being assessed after Westmount elementary fire

Assessing damage at school

Photo: Josh Dawson An RCMP investigator on the roof of Westmount Elementary School on Sunday, Oct. 26.

School District 73 Superintendent Mike McKay says there isn’t yet a timeline in place for reopening Westmount elementary, with specialists coming over the next few days to assess the extent of the damage caused by a suspicious weekend fire.

The fire, which burned on the roof of the school, happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Mounties have said the fire is believed to have been set intentionally, and an investigation is ongoing.

The elementary school has been closed until further notice. Student cohorts will resume classes within three other Brocklehurst schools later this week.

In a news conference on Monday, McKay said the school district doesn’t yet know when students will be able to return, noting professionals first must evaluate everything from air quality to strategies for material mitigation.

“We have to make sure that the space is safe,” McKay said.

“There are lots of assumptions that can be made by taking a quick look and saying, ‘Looks fine to me,’ but none of that is worth anything at all. We have to rely on experts who do all of the necessary testing, that’s occurring over the next several days, and that will develop a plan for us to deal with remediation work.”

The SD73 superintendent said smoke damage and water damage need to be assessed thoroughly.

“Depending on what the outcome of those explorations and investigations are, the remediation work may be very contained to one area — which means that other areas may be available again sooner, or may not,” McKay said.

Harold Cull, SD73 secretary-treasurer, said the incident has been reported to the B.C. Schools Protection Program, which is part of the provincial Ministry of Finance and is the insurer for the school.

Cull said a claims process has been started, and SPP has set up SD73 with an insurance adjuster and identified a remedial company to help assess damages and determine the length and extent of repairs.

“We'll work through that process as the information unfolds and we get more details on the extent of the damage,” Cull said.

Heather Grieve, chair of the board of education, said the school district has “a lot of gratitude” for the quick response from Kamloops Fire Rescue.

“The situation was seemingly well in hand early on — which I think has allowed us to be in a place where we're talking about remediation instead of potentially something that could have been a lot more difficult,” Grieve said.

Three schools will host students

As remediation work takes place, Westmount students will be divided into age group cohorts. Groups will resume classes at either Kay Bingham elementary, Parkcrest elementary or George Hilliard elementary.

McKay said a transportation plan has been developed that will help get students from their community to their temporary school. This information will be shared with parents.

“We're sensitive to the fact that many kids from that school have not ridden the bus before — except for field trips — because many of them walk or get dropped off at school,” he said.

“We're going to be attentive to addressing those needs and anticipating any of that first introduction to bussing that they haven't had.”

At Monday night’s board of education meeting, McKay told the board that teaching on call and certified education assistant time was increased at the three receiving schools to help handle the increase in students.

He said while the district had heard requests to not split up the displaced students, there simply isn’t enough space at a single nearby school.

“We recognize there are no perfect solutions to this, but we believe we're landing in a place that will be the best possible outcome and opportunity for kids and to diminish the amount of dislocation that everyone will be feeling around this,” he said Monday night.

Trustee Kathleen Karpuk noted the proximity of the three receiving schools should help mitigate the logistical challenge for some Westmount parents with children in different grades that have been split between schools.

Trustee Shelley Sim thanked district staff for being “nimble” and tacking the “gigantic” amount of work required following the fire.

Parkcrest Elementary School, one of the schools that will temporarily host Westmount students, was completely destroyed by fire in 2019. A newly rebuilt school was reopened prior to the 2024-25 school year.

-With files from Josh Dawson