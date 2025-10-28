Kamloops News

Hwy 97C north of Merritt closed due a motor vehicle incident

Portion of 97C closed

Photo: DriveBC Portion of Hwy 97C closed in both directions

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.

Highway 97C between Merritt and the junction with Highway 97D remains closed to traffic in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the 41 kilometre stretch of highway was closed due to a vehicle incident.

The highway has been closed since shortly before 6 p.m.

The next update is expected at midnight.

Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 5.

ORIGINAL: 6 p.m.

A portion of Highway 97C is closed Monday evening due to a motor vehicle collision.

The highway is closed in both directions between Merritt and the Junction with Hwy 97D at Logan Lake.

Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 5 while the other route is closed.

There’s no indication as to the severity of the collision or how long the road will be closed.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 8 p.m.