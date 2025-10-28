Kamloops News

Health minister says Interior Health leadership has her confidence

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

A Kamloops MLA went after B.C.’s health minister in question period on Monday over the maternity crisis at Royal Inland Hospital and a letter signed by more than 100 doctors backing a group of local physicians who resigned en masse earlier this month.

RIH’s entire staff of seven obstetrician gynecologists have tendered their resignation to Interior Health, saying they are overworked and suffering extreme burnout after years of hearing potential solutions to the problem shot down.

Their departures are expected to take place over many months. The OBGYNs said they will stay on until a transition plan is ironed out, which is expected to take until January.

Interior Health’s response has been to negotiate with the doctors in an attempt to keep them on, while also touting increased physician recruitment efforts and offering more than $7,000 per day to locum doctors willing to fill maternity shifts in Kamloops.

The situation was the subject of a rally on Saturday outside RIH that attracted hundreds of attendees.

Fix called 'short sighted'

During question period in the legislature on Monday, Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar used a scathing letter signed by 130 B.C. OBGYNs to tee off on Health Minister Josie Osborne.

Milobar quoted the letter, which calls the reliance on locums “short sighted” and describes IH’s recruitment efforts as “unrealistic."

“That’s 130 OBGYNs, not a politician speaking,” he said. “What does the minister have to say to that?”

Osborne repeatedly pointed to the ongoing negotiations between the doctors and IH, as well as recruitment efforts and changes to the credentialing process aimed at speeding things up to get foreign health care workers on the job quicker in B.C.

“It is my expectation of these physicians and it is my expectation of Interior Health that they will come together to talk through these issues, to undertake the negotiations that are underway right now,” she said.

“I am confident that if they do that, they can come together. My commitment to them and to Interior Health is to support them and to do everything that we can to support maternity services, not just in Kamloops but in every community across this province.”

Minister has confidence

Osborne heard from Kelowna-area Opposition MLAs Kristina Loewen and Gavin Dew on the issue. Loewen called for an independent review of IH and Dew suggested “nothing has changed” under the health authority’s new CEO, Sylvia Weir, who has been on the job for less than a month.

"Interior Health continues to work hard each and every single day, delivering excellent, exceptional care,” Osborne said in response to Dew.

"The leadership team at Interior Health has my confidence and I know the new CEO is working hard each and every single day, as is every health care worker."

Former IH CEO Susan Brown stepped down in June amid a high profile closure of the pediatric ward at Kelowna General Hospital.

The maternity crisis at RIH dates back to 2023.