Plenty of spooky events in Kamloops on Friday night for Halloween

Photo: Night Shift on 5th/Instagram Partygoers at a previous Halloween event at Night Shift on 5th.

Kamloops is gearing up for a Halloween night filled with festive fun and frights.

For those looking to enjoy a spooky night out on Friday, Castanet Kamloops has rounded up information to highlight events happening throughout the city.

Halloween at The Paramount

The Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St., will be screening the classic movie Halloween. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for $13.81, or $10.95 for seniors and students, here.

Rebo's Haunted Ballroom

Rebo's Argentine Cuisine, 501 Lansdowne St, will be hosting Haunted Ballroom: A Night of Mask and Mystery, offering a three-course themed meal for those who reserve their seats.

The restaurant will open its doors at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $80 plus tax, here.

Some Band plays at Blue Grotto

The Blue Grotto Nightclub, 319 Victoria St., will be hosting Some Band live on stage, as well as a Halloween costume contest.

Admission is $10 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Night Shift party sold out

Night Shift on 5th, 130 Fifth Ave., will be hosting Halloween Night, a costume contest with over $1,000 in prizes up for grabs.

The event is sold out.

Halloween Latino at Plaza

Tumbleweed Lounge in the Plaza Hotel, 405 Victoria St, will be hosting a Latin night with a costume contest and a Polaroid photographer.

Tickets are available here.