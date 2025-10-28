Kamloops News

Clearwater Library reopens following closure for renovations, upgrades

Upgraded library now open

Photo: The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) Clearwater library

Extensive renovations to the Clearwater Library are now complete, improving accessibility and functionality for readers young and old in the North Thompson.

The Clearwater Thompson-Nicola Regional Library branch, at 422 Murtle Cres., reopened to patrons last week.

The renovation, funded in part by the Province of B.C.’s one-time library enhancement grant, includes upgrades like a full roof replacement, new Hardie plank siding, upgrades to the front entrance, accessibility improvements, washroom upgrades and a larger children's area.

The price tag was a shade under $390,000 and the work was completed by A&T Project Developments Inc.

“The library has been the heart of every community I’ve ever lived in, and the TNRL Library in Clearwater is no exception. The improvements made during this update and renovation will go a long way towards serving our already enthusiastic library users,” said Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell.

