Valleyview motel torn down to make way for development plans

Tournament Inn demolished

Photo: Tim Petruk A longstanding Valleyview motel has been reduced to bare land.

A well-known Valleyview motel is no more.

The Tournament Inn, located at 1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy., has been demolished. In its place is a plot of bare dirt surrounded by construction fencing.

According to neighbours, the site has been in this state for a little more than a week.

Earlier this year, property owner Roger Dhesa told Castanet Kamloops that he and his brother had plans to build three new buildings in place of the motel, including an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment and a commercial strip.

The company started advertising the redevelopment in 2023, and last spring brought a rezoning application to city council.

The building was constructed in the 1960s, opening as the Davy Crockett Motel. Advertisements for the motel boasted "35 scrupulously clean and spacious guest rooms" overlooking a courtyard garden and swimming pool, a putting green, in-suite kitchens, cable TV and an ideal location along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The motel was purchased decades later, renamed to the Tournament Inn in 2006. At that time, the former owner said he was tentatively planning to build a four-storey hotel with 90 rooms worth $8 million.

The Tournament Inn housed vulnerable tenants in recent years. Former residents told Castanet Kamloops in February they were receiving inconsistent information about how long they would have a roof over their heads.

Some of them said they hadn’t been given the requisite amount of formal notice they’d have to find a new place to live. Dhesa had disagreed, saying tenants had been provided proper notice.

Some residents said they were anxious or concerned about finding another place to live, fearing they would have no choice but to be left living on the streets.