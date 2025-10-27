Kamloops News

Business group calls for change after deadly overdose Sunday on North Kamloops sidewalk

Fatal overdose on sidewalk

Photo: Contributed Police on scene in the 100-block of Tranquille Road on Sunday, Oct. 27, after a fatal overdose.

An overdose death over the weekend on the sidewalk a few steps from the North Shore Business Improvement Association’s office has the leader of the agency calling for change.

A person died on Sunday morning near a bus stop in the 100-block of Tranquille Road. Kamloops Mounties told Castanet the death was the result of an overdose.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the NSBIA, said the tragedy unfolded about 100 feet from his agency’s office.

“So far this year, 39 people in Kamloops have lost their lives to unregulated drug toxicity this year — 39 families forever changed,” he said.

“Each of those lives represents a missed opportunity to connect someone to care. These tragedies will continue unless we move beyond fragmented responses and build a co-ordinated, real-time system that meets people where they are.”

Heighton, who is also president of Business Improvement Associations of BC, said the NSBIA has been advocating for a community interface management approach to the crisis since 2018. He said it would “bring compassion, consistency and accountability to the front lines.”

It would involve the implementation of an integrated system that allows health care workers to communicate effectively with case workers and outreach workers.

Heighton also wants to see housing priorities shift toward a focus on recovery, and more robust complex care and outreach services in place.

“We don’t need more reports. We need co-ordinated action that actually links the person in crisis to the right service, in real time, through a shared system that keeps people from falling through the cracks,” he said.

“These deaths are not inevitable. They are the outcome of decisions — or indecision — that have allowed systems to operate in silos while lives are lost in the spaces between them. We need an integrated, compassionate and accountable approach to care."

Sunday's death is being investigated by police and the BC Coroners Service.

According to the latest data from the province, Kamloops recorded 38 overdose deaths through the first eight months of 2025.