Young Kamloops woman launches Halloween fundraiser to bolster student scholarship fund

A spooky site in Dallas

Photo: Contributed Cassie McNutt is turning her family's Dallas Drive home into a Halloween horror to raise money for a scholarship fund for Kamloops-area students.

A young Kamloops woman known for adorning her family home with thousands of Christmas lights for charity is expanding her holiday fundraising efforts to spooky season.

Cassie McNutt, of Cassie’s Charity Drive, will turn her family home at 5215 Dallas Dr. into a spooky display on Friday in an effort to raise money for her new Cassie's Charity and Student Achievement Fund — an annual scholarship for students in School District 73 who show a commitment to giving back to their communities.

McNutt told Castanet she and her family have been working away on the Halloween decorations.

“We're in the works of it. There is a lot of skeletons all over the yard,” McNutt said, noting Halloween is her favourite holiday. “It's going to be pretty spooky and fun, so I'm really looking forward to it.”

She said they will be accepting donations for the new endowment fund at the house, handing out candy and plan to have a costume contest from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Halloween night where the best dressed will win a prize.

McNutt’s goal is to raise the minimum $10,000 needed for the endowment fund to begin generating interest for the scholarship.

She said the new initiative is very meaningful to her as the interest the fund generates will be used to pay out the scholarships each year, leaving a lasting legacy.

“It's going to continuously generate interest forever, even after I'm gone, no matter where I am — literally forever it will be running,” McNutt said. “It's really something that I can leave a lasting legacy on and be able to inspire other young people in Kamloops and surrounding areas to continue with their efforts of helping others.”

McNutt said she encourages all students who’ve given back to their community, even in a small way, to apply to her scholarship.

“It doesn't have to be something big that students are doing. Anyone can apply who has given up their time or efforts towards a greater cause,” she said.

Donations for the scholarship can be made online at the BC Interior Community Foundation office at 219 Victoria St.

McNutt said she wanted to find a separate holiday to raise donations for the new scholarship, because Christmastime is already known for her hospice fundraising.

'Tis almost the season

The Christmas lights will return on Dec. 1 as McNutt launches the seventh iteration of Cassie’s Charity Drive.

She and her family have raised more than $260,000 for the Kamloops Hospice through the annual Christmas light display at their home, starting the initiative in 2019 when McNutt was 12.