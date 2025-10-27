Kamloops News

Kamloops Blazers lose early lead, overcome by Vancouver Giants 5-3

Photo: Rob Wilton Kamloops Blazer Kayd Reudig passes a Vancouver Giant's defender at the Langley Events Centre Sunday afternoon.

The Kamloops Blazers found the back of the net early on but couldn’t hold onto the lead as the Giants came back to win 5-3 in Vancouver on Sunday.

Josh Evaschesen opened up the scoring for the Blazers half way through the first period. The Giants tied it up with a short handed goal early in the second, but Isa Guram scored on the power play just over 30 seconds later to put the Blazers in the lead again.

Kayd Ruedig scored another to put the Blazers ahead by two. The Giants scored late in the second and found the back of the net again only seconds into the third period to tie it up 3-3.

Later in the final period, the Giants scored the game winning goal on the power play, then added an empty netter to set it in stone.

Kamloops goalie Logan Edmonstone made 21 saves on 25 shots while Vancouver net minder Burke Hood turned aside 22 of 25 shots.

The Blazers capitalized on one of three power play opportunities while the Giants scored on one of two chances.

The loss brings the Blazers to 6-6-1-1 on the season, while the Giants are now 7-7-0-1.

Kamloops will be returning to home ice Wednesday to face off against the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.