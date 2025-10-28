Westmount students to resume classes in three locations after suspicious fire damages school

Kamloops News

Photo: Josh Dawson An RCMP investigator on the roof of Westmount Elementary School on Sunday, Oct. 26.

UPDATE: 6:16 p.m.

Westmount elementary students displaced after a suspicious fire shuttered their school will be split up between three Brocklehurst schools to resume classes later this week.

The fire, which burned on the roof of the school, happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. The Kamloops-Thompson School District said the school would be closed until further notice, and Westmount students were not in class on Monday.

SD73 Supt. Mike McKay said in a news conference Monday that classes will resume on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

McKay said staff had hoped for a Tuesday start, but they needed a little more time to plan.

“There are a number of factors, everything from retrieving any equipment from the school — which is not possible right now — to transportation routes,” McKay said.

Roy Styles, Westmount Elementary School principal, said students will be relocated to three other schools.

Kay Bingham elementary will host five classes, Parkcrest elementary will host three classes, and George Hilliard elementary will host another three classes.

He said counselling and additional supports will also be available for students as classes resume.

McKay said there isn’t enough space available to move the entire Westmount population into one facility, but it was important to keep age group cohorts together.

He said the school principal will be communicating with parents directly with more information about which cohorts will be heading to which school.

- with files from Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.

Investigators are working on Monday to pinpoint the cause of a suspicious fire over the weekend that forced the temporary closure of Westmount Elementary School.

Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators are working alongside police to identify the cause of the fire, which burned on the roof of the school early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called just before 1 a.m. on Sunday to Westmount elementary, 745 Walkem Rd., and made quick work of the blaze. Police believe a person was on the roof when the fire was sparked.

KFR life safety educator Josh Cowen told Castanet investigators were on scene Monday morning.

“The RCMP are investigating it as suspicious, and we can’t really comment because they are handling it,” he said.

“But we do have a fire investigator determining the cause with RCMP right now."

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

About 250 Kamloops elementary students have been displaced from their school by suspected arson, as parents await further details from the school district.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to Westmount Elementary School at 745 Walkem Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, and made quick work of a fire that spit flames from the school’s roof.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District said the school would be closed until further notice as a result of the fire, and there would be no access to the school for several weeks.

Westmount parent Jelena Hansen said others she spoke with on Sunday were “shellshocked” by the news.

“Obviously we’re all very on edge to see what will happen,” said Hansen, who chairs the school's Parent Advisory Council.

In a statement, SD73 said Westmount students won’t be in class on Monday as district and school staff create a transition and relocation plan. Parents were asked to make alternate supervision arrangements.

Hansen said some parents have volunteered childcare support for those that need it.

“There’s a bunch of us willing to look after kids for the next couple days or the week, if we need to,” she said.

SD73 said students will be relocated to a nearby school and will return to class starting on Tuesday. An update is expected Monday afternoon with further details on next steps, including updates on transportation and support for students.

Hansen said parents are waiting to hear how long they'll be displaced from their school, and she hopes all the students can be relocated to the same location.

She said the PAC doesn’t know the extent of the damage to the building, but noted burns were visible on the roof and expects some damage has been dealt to the school’s library.

“Very thankful that it happened at night, though, and nobody got hurt,” she said.

Hansen said there was an outpouring of support from the community offering to help students and parents affected by the fire.

“It’s really great to see our little community come together — and all of Kamloops supporting us already,” she said.

“We’re a very strong community so we’re all going to stick together and get through this.”

The school district said it is working with a fire inspector to determine “the extent of the damage and to initiate remediation.”

Kamloops RCMP are investigating the suspected arson and said it appeared someone was on the roof of the school when the fire broke out.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.