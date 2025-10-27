Kamloops News

Kamloops man serving sentence for robbery spree denied parole for high-risk of violent reoffending

Photo: RCMP Xavier Sky Kalelest

A Kamloops man who was sentenced to more than six years in prison following a robbery spree three years ago has been denied parole.

Xavier Sky Kalelest, 28, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in 2023 after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a week-long crime spree in 2022, which included two counts of robbery and one count of unlawfully possessing a loaded restricted firearm.

According to a Parole Board of Canada decision, Kalelest has been assessed a high risk for violent reoffending and the psychologist that assessed him was not supportive of any form of release, but supported participating in escorted temporary absences.

The decision noted Kalelest had made some improvements in his attitude and behaviour towards staff since the start of his sentence, but he had some issues in 2024.

“Including an incident in which an unknown substance was hidden in a deck of cards, you stole an item from the inmate kitchen and threw meal trays,” the decision reads.

“These incidents did not result in charges.”

A September update noted some improvements in his risk ratings of personal, emotional and attitude and substance use.

At his parole hearing, the decision noted Kalelest took accountability for his offending and showed regret.

“You told the Board that you were intoxicated, dealing with grief and loss and not thinking about the impact of others,” the decision said.

“You explained that your index offences were not gang related and you were not working, had no money and you felt the robberies were a way to get money with the least impact.”

Kalelest told the board he used a pellet gun in one of the robberies and acknowledge he made a “very poor decision.”

He also told the board he regretted a previous offence in which he shot at a home, later discovering there were people inside.

“You shared that other people brought you there and encouraged you to commit the offence by providing you with false information,” the decision reads.

PBC officials denied Kalelest full parole, noting his “lengthy and diverse” criminal history, his use of weapons and threats, and his inability to follow conditions in his community supervision history.

“While the board sees that you have taken early important steps toward positive change and stability, which is reflected in your improved risk ratings and lack of recent issues of concern, this change is recent,” the decision reads.

“The board also puts weight on the 2025 psychological risk assessment that assessed that you present a high risk of violent reoffending and would benefit from a gradual and structured release into the community.”

About 18 months were knocked off Kalelest's sentence for time served pre-trial.