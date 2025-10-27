Kamloops News

Forecast calls for a mix of sunny, cloudy conditions in Kamloops area over coming week

Cindy White

The Kamloops area is forecast to see a mixture of sunny and cloudy skies, and a bit of rain over the coming week.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions on Monday with a high of 10 C during the day. Southeast winds could gust up to 70 km/h near noon. At night, skies are expected to be clear and temperatures will dip to a low of 0 C.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Catherine Aubry, a system expected to move into the B.C. interior on Tuesday could bring rain.

"From Tuesday to Wednesday, first part of the day, we may see some rain, some showers, but again not any big amount of rain," Aubry said.

Rain is forecast throughout Tuesday, alongside a daytime high of 8 C. Cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected at night, with a low of 5 C.

Wednesday will see the return of sunny skies. A high of 14 C will dip to an overnight low of 2 C.

Temperatures will hit a high of 11 C and a low of 6 C on Thursday. Cloudy conditions are expected to return at night.

"For Halloween, we're expecting another frontal system but it's gonna bring little showers here and there for Friday leading into Saturday," Aubry said.

"So a few showers expecting, again that could be another windy condition as well for Friday into Saturday."

Overcast skies are expected on Halloween this Friday, with a high of 13 C and a low of 6 C.

Cloudy skies are forecast to continue over the weekend with daytime highs around 12 C, according to Environment Canada.