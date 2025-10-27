Kamloops News

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra to highlight local talent during weekend concerts

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra Kamloops pianists Daniela Cinel O’Fee (above) and Naomi Cloutier will perform Carnival of the Animals on Nov. 2, including narration from WCT artistic director Kelli Fox.

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra will be putting local talent in the spotlight next weekend as it hosts three back-to-back days of concerts.

The first concert, Still Rock ’n Roll to Me, will be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sagebrush Theatre and will pay tribute to the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

The concert will see acclaimed Canadian performer Jim Witter on piano and vocals alongside the KSO musicians and led by Vancouver-based conducted Jaelem Bhate.

"Audiences can expect powerful orchestral renditions of beloved hits such as Piano Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and I’m Still Standing in a night that bridges pop nostalgia and orchestral brilliance," the KSO said in a news release.

The second concert, Carnival of the Animals, will be held on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Sagebrush Theatre and will see hands-on activities available in the lobby.

The performance will feature local pianists Daniela Cinel O’Fee and Naomi Cloutier and narrated by Western Canada Theatre’s recently appointed artistic director Kelli Fox.

KSO and KSO Music School executive director Christopher Young said the concert will celebrate local talent.

“Having two exceptional local pianists and the new artistic director of Western Canada Theatre on stage together is a reminder of how closely connected Kamloops’ arts organizations are, and how collaboration fuels our region’s creative life,” Young said.

“We aim to reach across generations and genres, offering experiences that are fresh, inclusive, and deeply rooted in our community.”

The KSO is also encouraging audience members to join in on the Halloween spirit and dress up in costumes for both concerts.

Tickets for both concerts are available through Kamloops Live! Box Office or on the KSO’s website.