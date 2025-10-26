Kamloops News

Teck, Peters took home top prizes at Kamloops chamber's 2025 Business Excellence Awards

Chamber hands out awards

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Teck Highland Valley Copper took home the business of the year award at the 2025 Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Hardware was handed out on Thursday by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the best in the local business community.

The awards gala was held on Oct. 23 at TRU’s Grand Hall and saw hundreds of business and community leaders in attendance.

More than 200 nominations were put forward naming 76 unique businesses.

“This event is a true celebration of Kamloops’ entrepreneurial spirit,” said Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Acacia Pangilinan.

“Each finalist and winner reflects the creativity, determination and heart that drive our business community forward. It’s inspiring to see how local leaders continue to adapt, innovate, and make a difference — not just in business, but in shaping the future of our city.”

Teck Highland Valley Copper took home the top prize, Business of the Year, while Tina Peters of Peters & Company was named 2025 Business Person of the Year.

The full list of winners are: