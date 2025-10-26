Teck, Peters took home top prizes at Kamloops chamber's 2025 Business Excellence Awards
Chamber hands out awards
Hardware was handed out on Thursday by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the best in the local business community.
The awards gala was held on Oct. 23 at TRU’s Grand Hall and saw hundreds of business and community leaders in attendance.
More than 200 nominations were put forward naming 76 unique businesses.
“This event is a true celebration of Kamloops’ entrepreneurial spirit,” said Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Acacia Pangilinan.
“Each finalist and winner reflects the creativity, determination and heart that drive our business community forward. It’s inspiring to see how local leaders continue to adapt, innovate, and make a difference — not just in business, but in shaping the future of our city.”
Teck Highland Valley Copper took home the top prize, Business of the Year, while Tina Peters of Peters & Company was named 2025 Business Person of the Year.
The full list of winners are:
- City of Kamloops Community Service Award: Teck Highland Valley Copper
- Andre's Electronic Experts / TELUS Retailer of the Year: Far + Wide
- Cutting Edge Consulting Service Provider 1–10 Staff Award: Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management
- Dearborn Ford Service Provider 11+ Staff Award: Lyons Landscaping Ltd.
- Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Leadership Award: Teck Highland Valley Copper
- New Gold Excellence in Trades Award: Teck Highland Valley Copper
- Open Door Group Inclusive Leadership Award: Progressive Planet Solutions
- BCLC Innovation Award: Abbott Wealth Management / Harbourfront Wealth Management
- Trans Mountain Corporation Not for Profit of the Year: Kamloops Hospice Association
- Community Futures Thompson Country Emerging Business of the Year: Fly Fitness Aerial Studio
- Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Indigenous Business Excellence Award: AEW Limited Partnership
- Community Futures Central Interior First Nation Employer of the Year: Lyons Landscaping Ltd.
- Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Crooked Crown Boutique – Brianna Shelton
- Venture Kamloops Small Business of the Year: Far + Wide
- Abbott Wealth Management – Harbourfront Wealth Management Business Person of the Year: Peters & Company – Tina Peters
- FIT Financial Business of the Year Award: Teck Highland Valley Copper
