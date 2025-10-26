Kamloops News

Parents told students will have to be 'relocated' following fire at Kamloops elementary school

Students will be moved

Photo: Contributed An RCMP investigator on the roof of Westmount Elementary School on Sunday, Oct. 26.

UPDATE: 1:54 p.m.

A Kamloops elementary school that was damaged overnight in a suspicious fire will not be ready for students on Monday morning.

Police and fire investigators are looking into an early morning blaze at Westmount elementary, 745 Walkem Rd. Mounties have said the fire is believed to have been set intentionally.

In an update posted online on Sunday afternoon, Westmount parents were informed there will be no school on Monday while the extent of the damage is assessed.

"Westmount Elementary School is closed until further notice and there will be no access to the school for several weeks,” the update from School District 73 reads.

DIstrict and school staff will meet on Monday to develop a “transition and relocation plan” for Westmount students.

“Westmount students will be relocated to a nearby school and return to class on Tuesday, Oct. 28. An update will be sent to staff and parents by tomorrow afternoon with further details on the next steps,” the update reads.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a fire believed to have been intentionally set overnight at Westmount Elementary and are asking the public for leads.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to the fire at 745 Walkem Road in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“It appears that there was someone on the roof of the school when the fire broke out,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Kienzle.

“The fire is believed to be intentionally set, and our investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the suspected arson or has information related to the fire is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 11:08 a.m.

Investigators were at Westmount Elementary Sunday morning after a fire that sparked in the early hours was doused by Kamloops Fire Rescue.

KFR Platoon Capt. Jim Gorman told Castanet Kamloops firefighters arrived at the elementary school at 745 Walkem Road just before 1 a.m.

"We had a multiple truck response, we had 22 members and six trucks respond to the incident," Gorman said.

He said the blaze damaged the roof of the school building and both KFR fire investigators and RCMP are on scene Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Kamloops-Thompson School District said its staff are working with a fire inspector to determine the extent of the damage and to initiate remediation.

SD73 said it would provide an update on the district and Westmount Elementary websites this afternoon with more information for parents, students and staff about plans for school operations starting Monday.

The last school building to catch fire in Kamloops was the former Parkcrest Elementary School, which was completely destroyed by fire in 2019. A newly rebuilt school was reopened prior to the 2024-25 school year.

This story will be updated when further information is available.