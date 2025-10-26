Kamloops News

Worry for future on minds of demonstrators at Kamloops maternity care rally

'Terrifying for everyone'

Against the backdrop of the building where the problem persists, hundreds of people rallied outside Royal Inland Hospital on Saturday calling for a fix to the maternity care crisis gripping the region.

RIH's seven obstetrician gynecologists have said they are resigning because they are overworked and suffering extreme burn out, and potential solutions they’ve raised for years have fallen on deaf ears.

Waving signs to grab the attention of passing traffic, attendees who spoke to Castanet said they came to show support for the doctors, and many described fear for the future of maternity care and women’s health in Kamloops.

Mairin Skrepnek, Samantha Pearse and Rachel Mckeen came to the rally with a vested interest in maternity care.

Mckeen, who has a two-month-old at home, said people she knows are feeling worried about what's going on at RIH right now.

“We’re scared. We have a close friend who just found out she’s pregnant and we just want to see her get the care that I had back when I was pregnant,” she said.

Pearse said she wants to be heard, and she is tired of not seeing wraparound supports in Kamloops healthcare. She said she’s concerned about what the resignations will mean for broader women’s health issues at RIH

“I have cysts on my ovaries. If one of those rupture and that causes the ovary to flip, and I don’t have a gynaecologist to remove that ovary — that concerns me,” she said.

Skrepnek said the situation at RIH has her terrified for people in her life who are trying to have babies.

“We’re terrified for all our friends and family whose families are growing. We have a lot of friends that have brand new babies who had amazing care with TRFO [Thompson Region Family Obstetrics] and now we have pregnant friends who are scared shitless,” she said.

Advocacy will continue

The grassroots organization Maternity Matters Kamloops organized the rally with the aim of showing the government the issue has the attention of everyone — not just health care workers.

Katie Neustaeter, a Kamloops city councillor who helped form the group, told the crowd Saturday that maternity care should be stable and predictable.

“I think if there's one thing we can all agree upon it's that a woman and a baby should be safe from the time of conception all the way through care — through delivery and afterwards,” she said.

Fellow organizer Alix Dolson told the crowd this is just the beginning for Maternity Matters Kamloops.

“This is just the start of the movement," said Dolson, who works as the agency co-ordinator with Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre.

"We have to keep the feet to the fire and the pressure on, or we will not see change. So thank you so much. Follow along with us and keep supporting this action."

The resigning doctors said they will stay on if Interior Health addresses the problems they say need to be fixed. Discussions between the two sides have been ongoing.

'This is terrifying'

Mckeen said she hopes Saturday’s rally will show Minister of Health Josie Osborne the issue is bigger than it looks from Victoria.

Pearse said the problem goes beyond women's health. She feels like Kamloops keeps getting “the short end of the stick” when it comes to health care.

“I hope this was people up to the fact this is terrifying — and it should be terrifying, for everyone,” she said.

Also in the crowd was Vicki Farnell, a clinical counsellor who specializes in perinatal care. She said she attended the rally because the issue is important, and she hopes the event makes it clear that the maternity crisis has the collective attention of Kamloops.

“And that the community is going to show up and keep showing up until there’s a resolution,” she told Castanet.