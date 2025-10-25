'Support our OBGYNs'; Rally calling for fix to maternity crisis at RIH draws hundreds
Hundreds rally outside RIH
A few hundred people are rallying outside Royal Inland Hospital on Saturday afternoon demanding a resolution to the maternity crisis that’s been playing out inside for years.
The hospital’s seven obstetrician gynecologists resigned en masse earlier this month claiming extreme burnout — the latest in a string of maternity coverage issues at RIH dating back to 2023.
The rally at the corner of Columbia Street and Third Avenue was staged by a newly formed advocacy group called Maternity Matters Kamloops. It got underway at 1 p.m.
“What I hope is that this is a demonstration that [shows] it's not just those within areas of health care that are interested in this, it is the full community and we will not stand for this," Katie Neustaeter, one of the organizers and a Kamloops city councillor, told Castanet at the rally.
The group includes a number of health care workers who fear retaliation for speaking out from Interior Health. It aims to put pressure on the government to provide better maternity care.
Slogans on signs at the rally include “Public cervix announcement: Women’s health matters,” “Eby and Osborne, make Interior Health accountable” and “Support our OBGYNs."
The resigning doctors said they will stay on if IH addresses the problems they say need to be fixed. Discussions between the two sides have been ongoing, and IH is also offering more than $7,000 per day to OBGYNs from elsewhere to work temporarily at RIH.
Castanet Kamloops has a reporter present at the event. Check back on Sunday morning for a full report.
More Kamloops News
- Can Trump actually do that?Canada - 2:10 pm
- Tariffs bite CN Rail revenuesBusiness - 2:09 pm
- Convicted on sex chargesEntertainment - 2:09 pm
- Fundraising race not closeCanada - 1:59 pm
- Metals plunge drags TSXCanada - 1:46 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Finn Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate