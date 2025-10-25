Kamloops News

'Support our OBGYNs'; Rally calling for fix to maternity crisis at RIH draws hundreds

Hundreds rally outside RIH

Photo: Michael Potestio People wave signs outside Royal Inland Hospital on Saturday afternoon at a rally organized in the wake of the mass resignation of the hospital's seven obstetrician gynecologists, the latest in a maternity crisis that has been ongoing since 2023.

A few hundred people are rallying outside Royal Inland Hospital on Saturday afternoon demanding a resolution to the maternity crisis that’s been playing out inside for years.

The hospital’s seven obstetrician gynecologists resigned en masse earlier this month claiming extreme burnout — the latest in a string of maternity coverage issues at RIH dating back to 2023.

The rally at the corner of Columbia Street and Third Avenue was staged by a newly formed advocacy group called Maternity Matters Kamloops. It got underway at 1 p.m.

“What I hope is that this is a demonstration that [shows] it's not just those within areas of health care that are interested in this, it is the full community and we will not stand for this," Katie Neustaeter, one of the organizers and a Kamloops city councillor, told Castanet at the rally.

The group includes a number of health care workers who fear retaliation for speaking out from Interior Health. It aims to put pressure on the government to provide better maternity care.

Slogans on signs at the rally include “Public cervix announcement: Women’s health matters,” “Eby and Osborne, make Interior Health accountable” and “Support our OBGYNs."

The resigning doctors said they will stay on if IH addresses the problems they say need to be fixed. Discussions between the two sides have been ongoing, and IH is also offering more than $7,000 per day to OBGYNs from elsewhere to work temporarily at RIH.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter present at the event. Check back on Sunday morning for a full report.