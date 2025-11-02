Kamloops News

Inaugural Kamloops Christmas Market set to take over part of Riverside Park

Photo: Contributed FILE - The Kamloops Christmas Market

A festive outdoor market will take over part of Riverside Park in less than a month in what organizers say will be a first-of-its-kind event for Kamloops.

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for the inaugural Kamloops Christmas Market, which will run from Nov. 21 to Nov. 30 in the Heritage House parking lot, 100 Lorne St.

“This market is a celebration of everything Kamloops has to offer — local talent, diverse culture, and community spirit,” said Duncan Olthuis, executive director of the Kamloops Sports Council.

The event aims to bring the community together through local artisans and holiday celebrations. Gifts and goods from local vendors will be available for purchase and Christmas performances will keep attendees in the holiday spirit.

The market will kick off with a light ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21. Entertainment is scheduled daily, including live music and visits from Santa Claus himself.

Colourful Pride Night will run on Nov. 27, Krampus Night will go Nov. 28, Indigenous Cultural Night will be Nov. 29 and a special wrap-up event is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Organizers have big plans for the event, aiming to make it “the Christmas market of the Interior.”

The Kamloops Sports Council, Tourism Kamloops, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and the City of Kamloops are working together to run the market.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, click here.