Kamloops News

City of Kamloops to bring forward future report on enhancing community weed management

Weed management studied

Photo: Michael Potestio Weeds sticking out from between the cracks of the sidewalk along Mackenzie Avenue in Kamloops.

Kamloops council is expecting a future report from city staff with options for improving weed management throughout the community.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted in favour of a motion presented by Coun. Margot Middleton, who wants to see better management of weeds and other out-of-control vegetation in city limits.

“By all accounts and by the volume of emails, and just by driving around our own city, we can see right now what we're doing is not working particularly well,” Middleton said.

Her motion recommended having staff report back with information about vegetation management and options for enhancing city service levels if required.

Staff will also look into the possibility of launching an education campaign to clarify property and business owner responsibilities around clearing weeds, and potentially increasing enforcement for non-compliant properties.

The city’s civic operations division handles weed management twice per year in certain areas of the city. However, Middleton said she’d like to see a weed-clearing budget set similar to the city’s snow-clearing budget.

“I think the service level should be really set a little bit to what the conditions are,” she said, noting some years may require more effort than others depending on various factors.

She said she’d also like to see options for incentives the city can create for businesses or residents to handle weeds growing on private property.

“As much as we might have, initially, a couple of years of higher costs — because weeds go to seed and create more weeds and create more and create more — if we can get a handle on it, and we can reduce the amount of weeds, eventually we will reduce the amount of weed management that we're going to have to have, because we've got a handle on it naturally,” she said.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk was in favour of enhancing weed management, noting he’s seen significant vegetation growth in storm drains.

“Our streets represent who we are. And we talked about Kamloops being a place that shines. I know we can do a better job than we are,” he said.

Jen Fretz, City of Kamloops civic operations director, said staff will put forward some options, and is happy to adjust as per council’s recommendation.

Fretz said each year the city meets its service levels for vegetation management, and while this can be different depending on location, the minimum is twice per year — usually mid-summer and in the fall.

“Oftentimes it seems that Mother Nature is against us, in that we cut the weeds, and then literally the next day it rains, and then the day after that, it's beautiful and sunny. And you can imagine what the weeds do when that situation arises,” she said.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the only council member in attendance opposed to Middleton’s motion.

He said he felt the city’s Community Services division was already effectively enforcing weed management on private property, and he didn’t want to dedicate too much staff time to looking into the proposal.