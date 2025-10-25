Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA’s bill to mandate dash cams for commercial trucks passes first reading unanimously

Photo: Contributed FILE - A fatal four-vehicle collision on Highway 5 north of Kamloops in November of 2021.

A Kamloops MLA’s bill to mandate dashboard cameras in all commercial trucks has landed in the provincial legislature earlier than expected, and with bipartisan support.

On Thursday, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer introduced his private member's bill — about a week earlier than expected, but years after he first took up the crusade.

The bill passed first reading unanimously and will be brought back for another at the next sitting of the house.

Stamer said the bill will aid crash investigations, enabling investigators to rely less on unreliable eyewitness testimony and skid mark patterns by seeing exactly what transpired.

“What's the first thing the police say after a crash? ‘Does anybody have any dash cam footage?’” Stamer said.

But perhaps more importantly, he said the bill will keep drivers accountable — promoting safer driving habits and preventing crashes, thereby saving money for private companies, ICBC and taxpayer-funded agencies like police and CVSE.

Stamer said the cameras are not about surveillance, but greater transparency on highways.

“In short, they make our roads safer for everyone,” Stamer told the Legislature.

The rookie MLA said the bill should come back for second reading on Monday.

“We'll have an opportunity to start discussing it. Then we'll get it to committee,” Stamer said, noting amendments may be made and discussed as it moves towards second and third readings.

Stamer told Castanet Kamloops he’s hopeful his bill will become law given the unanimous support it received this week.

“How many accidents could we have prevented already in the last two years, if we would have had this legislation? That’s one of the questions I’m going to ask everyone in the room,” he said.

Stamer said many companies in Canada already mandate the use of dash cams, noting a good quality camera can be purchased for about $100.

Stamer first called for mandatory dash cams to be implemented in all commercial vehicles in February of 2023, following a series of deadly crashes along Highway 5 through the North Thompson. He was the mayor of Barriere at the time.

In 2023, when he was still Barriere's mayor, Stamer and Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell championed a resolution for mandatory dash cams at the Union of B.C. Municipalities. It passed, and last year the province said it was reviewing the feasibility of the initiative.