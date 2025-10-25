Kamloops News

Kamloops mom, son receive BC EHS Vital Link Award for helping respond to cardiac arrest

Awarded for saving a life

A Kamloops mom and her son have been awarded by BC Emergency Health Services for their calm, quick actions that helped save the life of a family member who went into cardiac arrest.

Tanice and Lucas Ouellette were honoured with the BC EHS Services Vital Link Award in a small ceremony at the North Shore ambulance station on Thursday.

Lucas was 14 years old when he witnessed his grandfather, Gus Ladner, collapse in the driveway while loading up his truck before heading to the dump.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, 2023.

“I took his pulse, and there was no pulse — he was barely breathing,” Lucas said.

He sprang into action, calling for his mom, Tanice, who was inside the house.

“Once we got to the hospital, I was obviously worried — but in the moment, I was just focused on doing one thing at a time,” Lucas said.

Tanice came out of the house to see her father laying unconscious on the ground.

"I do remember just immediately dialling 911, handing the phone off to Lucas, and just going right into that same kind of like, ‘This is what you got to do,’” she said.

“So I did CPR, and he held the phone, and we just sort of tag teamed together.”

Tanice said the emergency dispatchers helped talk her through performing the CPR steps. She said as a teacher who has worked in outdoor education, she has received first aid training, but has never had to use it.

“I definitely never had to use it on my own family. That's a very different experience,” she said.

They continued performing CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Ladner was taken to hospital, and has since recovered. Tanis said she’s been told for this specific type of cardiac arrest, there is a two per cent chance of survival.

“I always joke with my dad, you’re a two per cent miracle,” she said.

Tanice gave her son credit for his ability to problem solve and keep a level head.

“Lucas has always been that calm, peaceful personally, and even in such a distressing situation, that really still carried through,” she said.

Ryan Jones, interim provincial operations manger for BC EHS, provided Tanice and Lucas with their awards.

“Without you guys in the early stages of CPR defibrillation, our job becomes infinitely more difficult,” Jones said.

“With that, it changes the outcome greatly.”

The Vital Link Award is presented to bystanders involved in saving a life through successful CPR efforts. Nominations are made by BC EHS staff.