Five years later, Kamloops man sentenced for absconding on bail

A Kamloops man who was on the lam for nearly five years after absconding from court-ordered addictions treatment while on bail during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has been ordered to spend two months behind bars.

Derek Leif Jensen, 40, was one of three people arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offences in relation to a violent attack in 2019 at the Northbridge Hotel.

When he was granted bail the following summer, in July of 2020, Jensen was ordered to live at a residential treatment facility in Surrey. He disappeared on July 14, five days after he got out of jail, and eventually fled B.C.

"He left in the night, and he was not permitted by the recovery house or his bail supervisor to leave,” Crown prosecutor Jonathan Burke said in court.

“He did not report to the bail supervisor after he left, and he remained at large for a number of years. At some point it’s alleged he left the province. A warrant was outstanding for many years."

Jensen was arrested on that warrant in May and he has been in jail since.

In Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, Jensen was sentenced to 60 days after pleading guilty to a charge of breach of a release order for skipping out on his bail.

The sentence works out to time served, but court heard Jensen will remain behind bars for the time being on the charges stemming from the 2019 incident.

He is scheduled to appear in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to set a date for a bail hearing on those charges.